Southend United boss waiting on QPR response regarding deal for Hamzad Kargbo
Southend United reporter Chris Phillips has revealed that Shrimpers boss Phil Brown ‘remains in talks’ with QPR regarding the future of Hamzad Kargbo.
Kargbo, 19, is on the books at QPR but has this summer been training with Southend United.
Southend were relegated from the Football League last season and are gearing up for the 2021/22 season in the National League.
Kargbo featured in a pre-season friendly for Southend United v West Ham last week. Today though, Phillips has revealed in Echo News that Brown is still working on a deal to bring the QPR man to Southend this summer – he’s quoted as saying:
“With Hamzad I’ve made reference to him being work in progress. He might be a sub to start with it and would have to force his way in with work.
“I’ve put that to QPR and I’m waiting for them to get back to me.”
What do we know about Kargbo?
Very little.
QPR’s official club website states that Kargbo has been with the club’s youth academy since 2014 after signing from a sporting agency, but that’s about all we know about the striker.
From QPR’s perspective, they have a number of exciting youngsters in their development squad and below, with the likes of Sean Adarkwa joining this summer and having since impressed in pre-season with the U23s, scoring twice in their 3-2 win at Braintree on Monday.
Mark Warburton is famed for his development of younger players and QPR’s apparent willingness to let Kargbo leave for Southend this summer, or least go on trial with Southend, suggests that they have no future plans for him as of yet.