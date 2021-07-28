Southend United reporter Chris Phillips has revealed that Shrimpers boss Phil Brown ‘remains in talks’ with QPR regarding the future of Hamzad Kargbo.

Kargbo, 19, is on the books at QPR but has this summer been training with Southend United.

Southend were relegated from the Football League last season and are gearing up for the 2021/22 season in the National League.

Kargbo featured in a pre-season friendly for Southend United v West Ham last week. Today though, Phillips has revealed in Echo News that Brown is still working on a deal to bring the QPR man to Southend this summer – he’s quoted as saying: