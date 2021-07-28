Wales Online’s Tom Coleman has revealed that there is currently no bids on the table for Swansea City captain Matt Grimes.

Grimes, 26, has recently been linked with a move away from Swansea City.

The Englishman, who joined Swansea during the 2014/15 season from Exeter City, was linked with Fulham earlier this month before Football Insider reported that both Watford and Brighton had joined the race.

Football Insider also claimed that Grimes ‘could be available’ for as little as £1.5million this summer.

Now though, Wales Online’s trusted reporter Coleman has deemed that asking price to be ‘wide of the mark’, whilst confirming that there aren’t yet any bids on the table for Grimes:

Few Swansea City updates: – Martin and Morris still both firmly in the frame for manager's job

– Byers exit unlikely until new manager in place

– No offers on the table for Grimes (told reported £1.5m price tag is wide of the mark too)#Swans https://t.co/uo5UTXV5Gu — Tom Coleman (@tomEcoleman) July 28, 2021

The first of many for Swansea?

Following Steve Cooper’s exit last week, and Andre Ayew’s earlier in the summer, Swansea City could now be on the precipice of some major changes.

The departure of their captain Grimes would be another blow – he’s been a mainstay in the side for the past three seasons now having missed just five Championship outings in that time.

His links to the likes of Fulham, Brighton and Watford are unsurprising but that £1.5million price tag certainly was.

He is in the final year of his contract now though and that makes Grimes’ situation all the more difficult for Swansea to navigate – will he sign an extended deal following the exit of Cooper? Or will he seek pastures new and condemn Swansea to yet another major loss this summer?

A steady Championship skipper

Brighton, Fulham and Watford would all be signing a proven, reliable, hard-working and likeable Championship captain in Grimes.

He’s one of those players who never shies away during hard times and for Swansea, although he’s had patches of inconsistent form over the past three seasons, he’s become a fan favourite.

The best outcome for the club now is to either tie him down to a new deal as to avoid losing him for free next summer, or to cash in this summer but for a fee much higher than that suggested £1.5million.