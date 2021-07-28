Ipswich Town are not pursuing a move for Rangers winger Jordan Jones, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town have been linked with a swoop for the Northern Ireland international over recent days.

However, the Tractor Boys are unlikely to make a move for him in this transfer window despite still being in the hunt for another winger.

Wigan Athletic and Sunderland have also been mentioned as potential suitors for Jones this summer.

Jones, who is 26-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Sunderland and impressed with the Black Cats.

He moved to the Stadium of Light during the January transfer window and helped Lee Johnson’s side get into the Play-Offs.

Jones is down the pecking order at Rangers and has struggled to make an impact with Steven Gerrard’s side since joining them in 2019.

Prior to his move to Glasgow, the ex-Middlesbrough man scored 11 goals in 118 for Kilmarnock.

Thoughts?

Ipswich, Wigan and Sunderland have all had impressive transfer windows so far and will be hoping to gain promotion from League One next term.

Jones did well with the Black Cats last term and will be a big coup for whoever gets him.

Ipswich have snapped up attacker Conor Chaplin today and the fact they are no in for Jones right now will swing the door open for Wigan and Sunderland to move in now if they are serious about getting him.