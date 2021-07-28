Derby County are now ‘selecting’ the free agents they wish to sign, as per Alan Nixon.

Derby County finally look set to bring some names through the door as the Championship start date beckons.

The Rams face Huddersfield Town in their opening game of the 2021/22 season early next month and currently have just 13 first-team players on their book.

Having had a number of free agents on trial, The Sun reporter Nixon now says that Derby County are ‘selecting’ the ones which they wish to sign:

Derby County. Now selecting the free agents they want to sign. Efl approval but with strings as usual … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 28, 2021

Who’s been on trial/training with Derby County?

Wayne Rooney has welcomed in a number of free agents over the course of this month, some of which have featured in pre-season outings as trialists whilst others have just been training with the club.

Those names include Richard Stearman, Sam Baldock, Phil Jagielka, Sone Aluko, Tom Carroll, Jack Wilshere and Ravel Morrison.

The Rams’ pre-season preparations have been thwarted by an ongoing embargo tangled with a crippling financial situation at Pride Park.

Nixon wrote in The Sun on Sunday previously (25.07. 21, pg. 62) that Derby were being restricted to one-year deals on new signings, on a maximum wage of £4,500-a-week.

Previously, Derby County were only allowed to bring in loan players but the EFL has recently cleared the club to make new, permanent signings but under the above restrictions.

It remains to be seen just how many names the club can get through its doors in time for their clash with Huddersfield Town in little over a week’s time but Nixon’s update is certainly a positive one, and fans will be waiting eagerly to see who the club can bring in.