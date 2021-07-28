QPR striker has given a brutal assessment of Manchester United, urging the club to sign Kieran Trippier as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Austin, 32, played and scored in QPR’s 4-2 win over Manchester United in a pre-season friendly last week.

Mark Warburton’s side put on a really good show in-front of their home fans, with all of Austin, Lyndon Dykes and Moses Odubajo getting on the score-sheet – Dykes with the brace

Appearing on talkSPORT today though, former Burnley and Southampton striker Austin has given an honest take on Manchester United’s current squad, outing right-back Wan-Bissaka:

“Although Manchester United have signed [Raphael] Varane, their biggest problem is they need a right-back,” he’s quoted as saying (via Metro).

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not up to the [required] quality. We played them the other day, and I know it was only a pre-season, but they need to go all out for Kieran Trippier.

“That’s who they’re crying out for. Aaron Wan-Bissaka can’t defend!

“And his final ball is not what a centre-forward wants, it’s not what [Edinson] Cavani wants, it’s not what [Marcus] Rashford wants. They need to sign Kieran Trippier.”

Wan-Bissaka, 23, played an hour of the game in west London. He joined the club from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 and in two seasons at Old Trafford has made 69 Premier League appearances, scoring twice and grabbing eight assists in total.

Austin meanwhile has this summer re-signed for QPR after an impressive loan spell during the second half of last season.

The striker is beloved in west London but has never been too far away from a controversial comment – appearing on talkSPORT quite often, Austin might be remembered for his VAR rant whilst at Southampton, or his antics on Twitter which have landed him in hot water previously.

But still, QPR fans can’t help but love the man and he could yet fire his side to promotion from the Championship next season.