TalkSPORT presenter Jim White gave an exclusive update on the air today, as he revealed that Wayne Rooney is set to ‘carry on’ as manager of Derby County.

Rooney, 35, has been in headlines over the past few days after controversial images of him appearing on a night out were leaked.

Since, it’s been reported that the Rams boss could lose his job over the controversy and talkSPORT presenter White gave this exclusive update from the club today.

He said:

“There’s a lot of disquiet around Derby County and unwanted publicity and he was splashed all over the front page of the newspapers.

“Rooney met with the Derby hierarchy yesterday and there was an extremely frank exchange of views and Derby made very clear to him what they thought about what went on over the weekend.

“Derby will quite simply not stand for it, but he will carry on. That is the news given to me from within the club. He will carry on.”

Derby County face a perilous 2021/22 season. They face Huddersfield Town in their opening game of the new Championship season next month and barely have a squad to field.

Amid all the off-field uncertainty at Derby – ongoing issues with wages, the whole takeover saga and recruitment process – Rooney’s actions has brought even more unwanted attention onto the club, coming after a torrid last season in the second-tier.

Derby finished in 21st-place of the Championship table owing to a final day 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday which subsequently saw the Rams remain in the Championship, as the Owls were relegated.

What now?

A club in the state that Derby is will be taking their pre-season and upcoming campaign day-by-day.

There’s so much uncertainty surrounding the club and in fairness, sacking Rooney so close to the start of the new season would only have made matters worse.

With Rooney in place and having been told off by the board he might finally appear as though he’s taking the task at hand more seriously. But the first thing on his agenda should be players, and bringing as many in as possible before they face Huddersfield Town next month.