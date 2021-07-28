Hartlepool United had goalkeeper Adam Smith as part of their squad against Blyth Spartans last night, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United appear to be casting an eye over the stopper on trial.

Smith, who is 28-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Forest Green Rovers at the end of last season.

He spent the past year-and-a-half out on loan in the National League at Yeovil Town and was the first choice for the Glovers.

Smith started his career at Leicester City but never made a senior appearance for the Foxes.

Instead, he had loan spells away at Chesterfield, Lincoln City, Nuneaton Town, Stevenage, Cambridge United and Mansfield Town to gain experience.

The Sunderland-born ‘keeper then left Leicester on a permanent basis and had two years on the books at Northampton Town.

Bristol Rovers then calling in 2017 and he went on to play 36 times for the Pirates in all competitions.

Smith has been with Forest Green for the past two campaigns but only made 10 appearances for the Gloucestershire club before his spells at Yeovil.

Thoughts?

Hartlepool need to bolster their goalkeeping department for next season and Smith is a decent option for them on a free.

He is experienced in the Football League and has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date.