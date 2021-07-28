Charlton Athletic are yet to make a decision on trialist Madger Gomes, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic have played the midfielder in their past two pre-season friendlies against Reading and Crystal Palace respectively.

Gomes, who is 24-years-old, is a free agent after parting company with Doncaster Rovers at the end of last season.

He has also spent time on trial with Portsmouth this summer, as per The News.

Charlton boss, Nigel Adkins, has said: “We’ll talk about it. He’s done well again. It’s not easy when you come in on a trial basis. He’s fitted in really well but he’s shown again today that he does have quality.”

Gomes spent the past two seasons with Doncaster in League One and scored four goals in 42 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions.

He spent time in the academies at Liverpool and Villarreal as a youngster before joining Leeds United in 2017.

The ex-Spain youth international spent a single season on the books at Elland Road and played twice for the Whites’ first-team before embarking on spells at Sochaux and Istra.

Doncaster brought him back to England two years ago but decided to let him leave when his contract expired at the end of June.

Charlton are lacking numbers in their squad and brining in Gomes would give them more depth in attacking areas.

Adkins has a decision to make as to whether to include him in their next friendly against Fulham on Saturday.