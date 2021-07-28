Charlton Athletic have released their home shirt for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Charlton Athletic’s new Hummel strip will become available for fans to buy on Friday.

The Addicks also released an eye-catching black and gold shirt shirt earlier this week which commemorates 100 years since the the club’s election into the Football League.

However, their latest release hasn’t really gone down that well with supporters on Twitter with many thinking it looks the same as last season’s.

Charlton got defensive duo Ryan Inniss and Akin Famewo to model it.

Nigel Adkins’ start the new campaign with a mouth watering opening clash against Sheffield Wednesday at the Valley and are still a few players short in their squad.

The London club need to add more depth to their attacking options with Diallang Jaiyesimi the only real senior option on the wing.

There is still time to bring in some new faces and Charlton have kept their fans ticking over by showing them their new home shirt.

Here is how they have reacted to it on Twitter-