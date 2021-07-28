Charlton Athletic have released their home shirt for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙞𝙨…❤️ Introducing the Addicks' brand new @hummel1923 home strip for the 2021/22 season 🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGcQDw — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 28, 2021

Charlton Athletic’s new Hummel strip will become available for fans to buy on Friday.

The Addicks also released an eye-catching black and gold shirt shirt earlier this week which commemorates 100 years since the the club’s election into the Football League.

However, their latest release hasn’t really gone down that well with supporters on Twitter with many thinking it looks the same as last season’s.

Charlton got defensive duo Ryan Inniss and Akin Famewo to model it.

Nigel Adkins’ start the new campaign with a mouth watering opening clash against Sheffield Wednesday at the Valley and are still a few players short in their squad.

The London club need to add more depth to their attacking options with Diallang Jaiyesimi the only real senior option on the wing.

There is still time to bring in some new faces and Charlton have kept their fans ticking over by showing them their new home shirt.

Here is how they have reacted to it on Twitter-

It’s exactly the same as last seasons? — Jack Bennett (@jbennett1997) July 28, 2021

Think you’ve released last years video by mistake? — Matt Edmeades (@matt_edmeades) July 28, 2021

Will buy the third but not this, nothing wrong with it but not much change from last years — Lee Fender (@LeeFender4) July 28, 2021

No different from last seasons kit. — Dean Gard 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Gardy104) July 28, 2021

Really not sure on this one… — Daniel Crawford (@Dan_Crawford) July 28, 2021

Lads you’re not fooling anyone where’s the real kit — James (@jamesxandrews) July 28, 2021

Well I won’t need to buy a new one then😂 — Dan Hatton (@DanHatton97) July 28, 2021