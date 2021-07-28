Hearts have made a bid for Derby County loanee from last season Beni Baningime, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo.

Hearts are keen to sign the midfielder from Everton on a permanent basis this summer.

Baningime, who is 22-years-old, only has a year left on his contract at Goodison Park.

He has been left behind by the Toffees after they jetted off to Florida for pre-season.

Baningime spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship at Derby.

He joined the Rams in the January transfer window and went on to make two appearances for their first-team under Wayne Rooney.

The DR Congo-born midfielder joined Everton at the age of nine and has risen up through the academy of the Merseyside club.

He has been a key player for the Premier League side at various youth levels in the past and has made 12 senior appearances so far in his career.

Baningime also spent time away on loan at Wigan Athletic a couple of years ago.

His chances of breaking into Everton’s side next season are slim and Hearts have made a bid to sign him.

Baningime needs to be playing regular first-team football at this stage of his career and a move up to Scotland to Hearts would give him the opportunity to get more game time.