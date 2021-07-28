Harrogate Town have decided against signing Leeds United youngster Jordan Stevens, as per a report by the Harrogate Advertiser.

Harrogate Town have been casting an eye over the winger on trial over recent times.

However, the League Two side have opted against bringing him in for next season and will turn their attentions elsewhere.

Stevens, who is 21-years-old, spent last season on loan at Swindon Town and Bradford City respectively.

Harrogate boss, Simon Weaver, has said: “We have decided not to take Jordan. He’s a good lad and a very talented footballer, but he’s not the right fit in terms of what we need at this moment in time.

“The left wing is still an area we need to strengthen but we’re looking for that Jack Diamond-type player, someone with real power who will drive at defenders down that side of the field.”

Stevens signed for Leeds in February 2018 from Forest Green Rovers and has since been a key player for their Under-23’s side.

He rose up through the youth ranks at New Lawn and went on to make 15 appearances for their senior side in League Two, chipping in with a single goal.

The Whites handed him his first-team debut in January 2019 in a Championship fixture against Stoke City and he has since played four more times for the Premier League outfit.

He was then given the green light to depart last term for loans at Swindon and Bradford and appears to be on his way out again this summer.

Thoughts?

Stevens needs to find a home where he will play every week and Harrogate obviously can’t offer him that.

He will have gained some useful experience last term during his loan stints and it will be interesting to see what happens now for him.