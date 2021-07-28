Sheffield Wednesday are ‘very close’ to completing the signing of Swansea City’s George Byers, reports Yorkshire Live.

Byers, 25, is supposedly on the verge of joining Sheffield Wednesday from Swansea City.

Though the report doesn’t confirm whether the move is permanent or temporary, it suggests that the Owls are closing in on the permanent signing of the Scot who spent last season on loan with Portsmouth.

Who is George Byers?

Byers is a product of the Watford youth academy. He left the club for Swansea City in 2016 with just one league appearance to his name for the Hornets, having since featured 65 times in all competitions for Swansea City.

The 2019/20 campaign saw him make 35 appearances in the Championship, scoring two goals as he played a rotational role under Steve Cooper.

How did he perform on loan at Portsmouth last season?

Byers joined Pompey in January this year. He’d not made a single Championship appearance for Swansea in the first half of the campaign and would go on to make 14 League One appearances for Portsmouth, grabbing one assist.

Six of those 14 outings were starts. Byers though failed to finish a full game during his time at Fratton Park, finding himself playing more of a back-up role under Danny Cowley from April onwards.

What can he bring to Sheffield Wednesday?

He often proved a favourite among Swansea fans – Byers had definite technical ability and has the versatility to become a really useful player under Darren Moore.

Byers is best deployed centrally but can be so in a more forward or more defensive role. It’ll give Wednesday some added depth and Championship quality in the middle and for Byers, it’s a chance to get a full season of football under his belt after a difficult one last time round.