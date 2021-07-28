Burton Albion have signed defender Ryan Leak on a free transfer.

Burton Albion have handed a two-year deal to the centre-back, as announced by their official club website.

Leak, who is 23-years-old, was taken in by the Brewers on trial recently and has done enough to earn a contract.

Fellow League One side Portsmouth also took a look at him earlier this month, as per a report by The News.

However, Danny Cowley’s side decided against offering him a deal to pave the way for Burton to now swoop in.

Their boss, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, has said: “We have said we were looking for another option at centre-half and Ryan fits that bill.

“He’s had two years playing in Spain and wants to come back to play league football – he was very impressive against Leicester, which I think the fans noticed.”



He added: “It’s always good to have a local lad in your team and we’re sure the fans will love him for that. We think he’ll provide really good competition for those centre-back places.”

Leak started his career at Wolves and was a regular for their Under-23s side.

He had loan spells away at the The New Saints and Jumilla before leaving Molinuex on a permanent basis in 2019.

The defender has spent the past two years playing in Spain with Burgos but is now back in England.

Thoughts?

Leak has never played in the Football League before so signing him is a bit of a gamble by Burton as he may lack experience.

However, he adds some useful competition and cover to their defence which comes in handy in a 46+ game season.