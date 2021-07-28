Coventry City are said to have played former player Martin Cranie in their pre-season friendly last night against Mansfield Town.

Coventry City appear to be casting an eye over the experienced defender, as per a report by Coventry Live.

Cranie, who is 34-years-old, is available as a free agent after parting company with Luton Town at the end of last season.

The Sky Blues may now be weighing up a move for him as they prepare for the new campaign.

Cranie played for Coventry from 2009 to 2012 and made 120 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He started his career down south with spells as a youngster at Southampton and Portsmouth before his move to the Sky Blues.

The ex-England youth international then ended up moving up north after his time at the Ricoh Arena and had stints at Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

Cranie helped the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League under Chris Wilder before spending the past two seasons with Luton back in the second tier.

He is now said to be on trail at Coventry and it will be interesting to see what they decide to do with him.

Thoughts?

Cranie is a vastly experienced player in the Football League having racked up over 450 appearances to date.

He would give Coventry more experience in their ranks and would add some more competition and depth to their defensive department.