Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis has revealed that Huddersfield Town’s Matt Daly is on trial with Rotherham United.

Daly, 20, is a product of the Huddersfield Town youth academy.

The midfielder made his league debut for the Terriers during their 2018/19 Premier League season but hasn’t been able to really break into starting contention since, having made just nine Championship appearances across the past two campaigns.

Now though, Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis has revealed that Daly is on trial with the club and has the ‘chance to impress’ Millers boss Paul Warne:

Trialist Matt Daly, of Huddersfield, with #rufc for a while. Chance to impress and earn a deal. No set timescale on it. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) July 27, 2021

Rotherham continued on their pre-season preparations with a friendly fixture at home to Newcastle United last night.

Warne’s side are unbeaten so far in pre-season having played five games and winning three of them. Last night they drew 1-1 with the Magpies, with Rotherham bringing an unnamed trialist onto the pitch late on.

Davis has since revealed that said trialist is Daly and he could become just Rotherham’s third signing of the summer, after bringing in young goalkeeper Josh Chapman from Sheffield United and Shane Ferguson from Millwall.

Thoughts?

Daly is still a very young and inexperienced player and one that we still know very little about. He made five Championship appearances for Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town last season so is obviously someone who the club wants to see progress, and a loan move could be the next best step for him.

Dropping down into League One with Rotherham could be a really exciting oppurtunity for Daly and he could be in line for a substantial amount of game time, with Warne low on options in the middle.

A good, potential addition to the squad ahead of their upcoming League One campaign, which kick-starts with the visit of Plymouth Argyle next month.