Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Rennes attacker M’Baye Niang, as per a report from French outlet Foot Mercato.

Niang, 26, is being linked with a move away from French Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The striker spent last season on loan with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli and has since returned to France, though he now faces an uncertain summer with Foot Mercato reporting that he has three ‘new’ suitor in Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Anderlecht.

Foot Mercato’s report claims that Forest are among the clubs to have asked for ‘information’ on Niang’s future at Rennes, with several Turkish sides also said to be in the running too.

Who is M’Baye Niang?

The Senegalese international is best known for his time at AC Milan. He spent several years at the club from 2012 to 2017, often finding himself out on loan in between stints in the Milan first-team.

In England, Niang may well be remembered for his brief spell on loan with Watford during the 2016/17 campaign where he signed on for the second half of the campaign, scoring twice in 16 Premier League appearances for the Hornets.

The striker has since proved prolific for Rennes after signing permanently in 2019 following a season on loan with the club – in total, he’s scored 30 goals in 92 appearances in all competitions for Rennes.

What is Niang’s playing style?

Niang is a powerhouse of a striker – he stands at 6ft 2 in, and has that deafening pace in his arsenal which has made him such a prolific striker within Europe.

Since his last stint in England with Watford he’s gained some quality experience in Ligue 1 and at 26-years-old, he’s become a striker with vast experience for his age and looks to be on the verge of a new challenge.

With both Celtic and Anderlecht in the race as well as several Turkish sides, Nottingham Forest seems an unlikely move as it stands but the move is ambitious and should excite Forest fans.