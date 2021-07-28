Nottingham Forest have made a ‘new and improved’ bid for Derby County’s Lee Buchanan, claims The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Buchanan, 20, has become a surprise target of Derby County’s.

The left-back prevailed under Wayne Rooney last season, featuring 35 times in the Championship as his side eventually finished just a point and a place above relegation.

Since, all manner of mayhem has unfolded at Pride Park as owner Mel Morris continues in his failing bid to sell the club, and continues to front the club’s wage bill on occasion with a three-point suspended penalty lingering.

That then makes the potential sale of Buchanan all the more important. Nottingham Forest have already tried and failed with two bids for Buchanan, with Nixon previously writing in The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62) that Chris Hughton’s side had returned with an improved £2million offer.

Now though, Nixon has revealed that Forest have returned with yet another offer for the Derby County man but that Forest look set to be rebuffed once again: