Sunderland’s pre-season preparations rumble on with Lee Johnson poised to add a fresh face to his side – possibly today.

Yesterday it was reported that Sunderland are close to completing the loan signing of Liverpool youngster Tony Gallacher.

The Northern Echo reported that Gallacher and Sunderland had agreed loan terms and that the Black Cats were exploring a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, who spent part of last season on loan with Toronto FC.

He’ll become Johnson’s no.1 choice left-back with Denver Hume and Callum McFadzean having left – Callum Doyle who recently joined on loan from Manchester City can fill in at left-back and in the centre, with Gallacher’s arrival likely to push him into the middle more often.

Elsewhere, midfielder Elliot Embleton continues to be linked with a return to Blackpool.

He spent the second half of the last campaign with the Seasiders, scoring two goals in 21 League One outings to help his side win promotion into the Championship via the play-offs.

Since, Neil Critchley’s side have been linked with a possible swoop for the Englishman. When posed a question about Embleton’s future and whether Blackpool will make a bid, The Sun’s Alan Nixon said ‘not yet’: