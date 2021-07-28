Sheffield Wednesday will not be signing Fulham’s Sylvester Jasper of Chelsea’s Tariq Uwakwe, reports The Star’s Joe Crann – both players have returned to their respective clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday continued on their pre-season preparations with a 2-1 friendly win over Port Vale last night.

Goals from Dominic Iorfa and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru helped the Owls pick up their third win of the pre-season as Darren Moore readies his side for League One, but the Owls boss confirmed after the game that he won’t be signing either Jasper or Uwakwe:

Oh, lastly, Darren Moore also said that #SWFC won’t be signing Sylvester Jasper from Fulham or Chelsea’s Tariq Uwakwe – said both did well, but they’ve gone back to their clubs. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 27, 2021

The trip to Port Vale last night presented Wednesday’s final ore-season friendly. Up next for Moore and his side is the visit of Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup on Sunday and after that, the Owls kick-start their League One campaign with a trip to Charlton Athletic.