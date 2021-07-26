Fulham are facing another season in the Sky Bet Championship after relegation from the Premier League.

Fulham bounced back at the first time of asking when faced with a similar situation in 2019/20 albeit through the play-offs.

They will be gunning for promotion with a new man at the helm in Marco Silva. He was brought in to replace Scott Parker who moved to Bournemouth.

The Cottagers have made two signings so far as they look to restructure their squad. They have brought in ex-Spurs ‘keeper Paulo Gazzaniga and Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.

However, Silva has made a decision that will see one player – Timmy Abraham – leave the club. The nature of this departure has been stated by reporter Jon Palmer:

Fulham forward Timmy Abraham will be joining a League Two club on loan, after three pre-season appearances for Cheltenham Town #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) July 26, 2021

As Palmer points out, Fulham youngster Abraham – the younger brother of Chelsea star Tammy Abraham – is going to be allowed to leave on loan.

It won’t be the 20-year-old’s first time away from Craven Cottage on a loan deal. He has been loaned out to Bristol Rovers (January 2020-May 2020), Plymouth Argyle (October 2020-December 2020) and to Raith Rovers (January 2021-May 2021).

Whilst out on these loan deals, the young Fulham striker has only appeared sporadically for Bristol Rovers (four appearances), Plymouth Argyle (four appearances) and Raith Rovers (eight appearances).

Whilst Palmer’s tweet doesn’t specify a club he is going to be heading for, he does say that it will be one in League Two.

He has appeared in three of Cheltenham Town’s pre-season games but he obviously won’t be ending up there with them playing in League One next season.

Thoughts?

It makes sense that Fulham are taking stock and deciding the best option next season for Timmy Abraham.

He’d struggle to get any game time for the Craven Cottage outfit so a loan move would likely suit all parties.

Abraham dropping down to League Two would give him a better guarantee of regular time on the pitch and regular involvement in the rigours of first-team football.