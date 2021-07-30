Wycombe Wanderers took their fair share of pastings in last season’s Sky Bet Championship and looked relegation certs early on.

Wycombe Wanderers fans must have thought their side would be down by Christmas. However, they rallied and an end-of-season surge saw them very nearly stay up.

Yet, relegated on the last day they were and Gareth Ainsworth has to rebuild his side ahead of League One football. That starts for Wycombe in just eight days with a home game against Accrington Stanley.

The Chairboys had brought in three players in Josh Scowen (Sunderland), Sully Kaikai (Blackpool) and Adam Przybek (Ipswich Town). The Chairboys have also added ex-Chelsea Under-23 star Jack Wakely. They are all decent signings but that could be trumped by one signing – Sam Vokes.

Vokes was a marquee signing for The Potters from Premier League side Burnley. He arrived for an undisclosed fee that some say was in the region of £7million.

After his arrival at the Brittania Stadium, 64-cap Wales international Vokes made 86 appearances for Stoke, scoring 11 goals and adding three assists.

There are some who point out that this return and output is somewhat representative of his underwhelming time with The Potters. He scored just once last season in the Carabao Cup; his only goal in 34 appearances for Stoke City.

Thoughts?

There is no point beating about the bush – Sam Vokes had a torrid time at Stoke City after his move there in 2019. The goals simply were not there.

However, a drop to League One with Wycombe Wanderers would likely benefit Vokes who’d not be up against the same level of defender as in the Championship.

Wales international Vokes knows where the net is, that much shouldn’t be forgotten. Goals in a striker simply don’t just disappear and never come back.

Vokes has signed on at Adams Park on an initial one-year deal. However, Wycombe does hold the option of a further year should they wish to take that up.

It is a massive boost for Gareth Ainsworth and Wycombe Wanderers – something the Chairboys boss admits to on the club website. Ainsworth also adds that Vokes, as you’d expect, will “lead the line for us” in the coming season.

Vokes will not only be hit in League One; he’d almost certainly guarantee the Chairboys an instant shot at Championship promotion. Landing the ex-Premier League striker certainly indicates that Wycombe Wanderers have Championship intentions.