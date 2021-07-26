Nottingham Forest stumbled across the finishing line in last season’s Sky Bet Championship, finishing 19th in the table.

Nottingham Forest, like all clubs, are preparing for next season – a season that is only 12 days away.

Like all head coaches, Forest’s Chris Hughton will be looking for players to bolster his side ahead of a visit to Coventry City. He also needs to be wary of interest in his own players.

One player at the City Ground bringing a lot of interest is 22-year-old defender Jordan Gabriel. Gabriel spent last season on loan at Blackpool – making 27 appearances for the Tangerines.

Nottinghamshire Live’s Sarah Clapson writes that Portsmouth and Sunderland are interested. She adds that it is Blackpool “who are understood to have made the first move” and made a formal bid.

In a different article, she writes that Sunderland have also made a bid for Gabriel’s services before adding that Forest “have placed a £600,000 price tag” on his head.

That valuation put forward by Clapson drew a comment from a Blackpool fan on Twitter – a fan who tagged Sun reporter Alan Nixon. Nixon quote retweeted his reply:

Believe they want more than that https://t.co/wxp7aGTafS — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 26, 2021

The same fan then followed up with another tentative question that Nixon again responded to:

About that … and extras maybe. https://t.co/XhEZHKOyId — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 26, 2021

For Nixon, the £600,000 ‘bounty’ placed on Gabriel by Nottingham Forest is at the lower end of what the Reds are expecting to get for him as a fee. Nixon thinks that what Forest have set is ‘around’ £1million with performance add-ons topping that figure up.

Thoughts?

It looks like a number of teams have Jordan Gabriel on their radars: Portsmouth, Sunderland and Blackpool being named.

Nottingham Forest will have to be wary of any further approach. They will need to make sure that they have adequate cover available should a good enough offer come in.

Blackpool have had the closest view of Gabriel due to his time spent at Bloomfield Road. They will have seen him in training and on the pitch. Others, such as Sunderland and Portsmouth will have only seen him on the pitch – be it as an opponent or if they’ve scouted him.

He looks like the sort of player who’d slot into any of the named sides. A £1million starting price doesn’t seem too much if buying a player of his potential.