Hartlepool United are set to offer a contract to striker Mark Cullen, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United have been taking a look at the former Luton Town man on trial and are poised to bring him into their squad for the upcoming season.

Cullen, who is 29-years-old, is available on a free transfer after being released by Port Vale at the end of the last campaign.

He will now be part of the Pools’ journey back in League Two under Dave Challinor.

Cullen started his senior career at Hull City and went on to play 28 times for their first-team before leaving on a permanent basis for Luton in 2013.

He was a hit during his time at Kenilworth Road and fired 24 goals in 83 games for the Hatters, helping them gain promotion to the Football League in his first season.

The Northumberland-born attacker left Bedfordshire in 2015 and has since had spells at Blackpool, Carlisle and Port Vale.

His contract with the latter expired at the end of last month and they decided not to extend it, hence why Hartlepool have now swopped in.

Cullen is an experienced striker in the Football League and will be a shrewd addition for the Pools as they prepare for life back in League Two.

They could do with a few more signings with the new season less than two weeks away now.