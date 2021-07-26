Wycombe Wanderers are in advanced talks to sign Stoke City striker Sam Vokes, as per a report by Football Insider.

Wycombe Wanderers are hoping to bolster their attacking options by signing the Wales international this summer.

Vokes, who is 31-years-old, is being allowed to leave Stoke in this transfer window.

Shrewsbury Town have been keen on landing him, whilst journalist Darren Witcoop has reported that Bristol City, Coventry City and Sunderland are interested.

However, it appears Wycombe are now in the driving seat to get him.

Vokes still has a year left on his contract at Stoke but it appears they want to offload him.

He started his career at AFC Bournemouth and broke into their first-team before Wolves snapped him up in 2008.

Vokes struggled to get into the side at Molinuex and had loan spells at Leeds United, Bristol City, Sheffield United, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion before leaving on a permanent basis to join Burnley.

He was a real hit at Turf Moor and managed 62 goals in 258 appearances before Stoke signed him in January 2019.

However, he has since failed to make an impact with the Staffordshire club since then and could now be on his way to Wycombe.

This would be a great signing for Wycombe as they prepare for life back in League One.

Vokes needs to leave Stoke and he would get plenty of game time under Gareth Ainsworth.