Fulham have had a bid rejected for Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz, according to Brazilian news outlet O Dia.

Fulham are looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and are looking to the overseas markets for cut price deals. One player they have identified as a potential new signing is Flamengo forward Rodrigo Muniz.

The Cottagers placed a loan bid in for the young Brazilian, with a view to buy. This matches the same offer as fellow Championship side Middlesbrough. However, the tabled bid was rejected.

Flamengo are looking to sell the 20-year-old on a permanent deal and have received offers from some of Europe’s top clubs. Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are in the race for Muniz and are looking not looking to loan, but to buy the player outright.

The report states that new Fulham boss Marco Silva wants a young centre forward to mould into something greater, similar to what he did at Watford with Richarlison. He then signed the Brazilian for Everton when he made the switch to Merseyside from Vicarage Road.

At present, Silva has Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby Decordova-Reid, and Aboubakar Kamara at his disposal and so the competition for places is rife.

Middlesbrough on the other hand have less options in forward areas. Chuba Akpom is set to depart, leaving just new signing Uche Ikpeazu as their only senior striker.

However, if the Championship duo are only able to offer loans with options to buy, it seems likely the Flamengo man would leave to join a club permanently instead.