Middlesbrough were almost relegated under Jonathan Woodgate and were rescued by wily campaigner Neil Warnock.

Middlesbrough under Warnock are a totally different proposition. The irascible Warnock has stamped his authority on the Teessiders.

They finished last season in 10th place in the Championship table. Now Warnock and Boro fans are looking ahead to next season – a season just 12 days away.

This summer’s transfer window has been about restructuring and Warnock has overseen the arrivals of players such as Uche Ikpeazu, Sammy Ameobi and Joe Lumley.

The Teessiders also have other irons in the fire. One of these is ex-Bristol City star Jamie Paterson. Teesside Live’s Craig Johns writes that Boro are set to give Paterson another chance to stake his claim for a contract.

Johns adds that, after getting a run out against Plymouth Argyle on Friday, Warnock wants to take another look at him. Paterson will “get another opportunity to impress” when Middlesbrough travel to York City

Paterson started out his football journey at Walsall, graduating to the first-team set-up in 2013. After 101 games (16 goals/eight assists) for The Saddlers, Paterson was snapped up by Nottingham Forest.

He spent three years at the City Ground before signing a three-year deal at Bristol City. His time at Ashton Gate saw him make 156 appearances for The Robins, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists.

Now, 29-year-old Paterson is hoping to make an impression on Neil Warnock and earn himself a contract at The Riverside.

Thoughts?

Neil Warnock will know that Middlesbrough needs strength-in-depth at The Riverside this coming season. The Championship is a notoriously hard league to crack.

It will be an even harder league to crack this coming season with three quality sides coming down. Then you need to account for Bournemouth still there from last season.

Jamie Paterson has shown that he can do a job in the Championship and can cope with the demands placed on him in this competition.

Paterson’s 243 games, 39 goals and 35 assists in the Championship are testament to the job that he’s done for Nottingham Forest and Bristol City. He’d be a good addition to a developing Middlesbrough squad.