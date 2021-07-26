Harvey Elliott has been linked with a fresh Championship loan move, with Sheffield United said keen on the Liverpool prodigy.

Harvey Elliott starred in his stint with Blackburn Rovers last season. In his first full campaign of senior football, the 18-year-old managed seven goals and 11 assists in his time at Ewood Park.

The Sun on Sunday (25th July, page 62) stated the Blades are sizing up a potential loan swoop for Elliott.

Now, a report from The Star has emerged, providing further insight on Liverpool’s perspective as Slavisa Jokanovic eyes up a move.

Liverpool and Sheffield United previously did business in 2018, when prodigy Ben Woodburn moved to Bramall Lane on loan.

Despite Woodburn’s underwhelming stint, The Star states that this would not be held against Sheffield United in their efforts to bring Elliott in on loan ahead of the new campaign.

It is added that Elliott’s recent appearances in central midfield could be a blow to the Blades’ efforts. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have spots on the wing locked down, so the youngster may have to look to play in a new role if he wants to break into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, potentially denting United’s hopes of a deal.

Thoughts?

Given just how talented Elliott is on the wing, it would be somewhat of a surprise to see him drop into central midfield.

However, Klopp has said he “looked good” when in the position, so it will be interesting to see how his situation at Anfield develops.

In terms of a possible move to Sheffield United, Elliott has already proved he can perform in the second-tier. Any move would be more to give him guaranteed minutes rather than to prove himself, so it awaits to be seen what Liverpool opt to do with the prodigy this summer.

With a good amount of the window remaining, we could yet see this saga rumble on for the weeks to come.