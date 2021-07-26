Swansea City face a desperate 12 days to try get someone in to fill the hole left by Steve Cooper leaving the Welsh club.

Swansea City thought that they had their man in QPR assistant John Eustace only for personal reasons to scupper that deal.

So, as it stands the Swans have a very narrow window in which to get someone in and hope that they hit the ground running.

The Athletic’s Stuart James writes that it “looks like being a two-horse race” for the Swansea job. James says that the two horses seemingly under starter’s orders are Jody Morris and Russell Martin.

James adds that “contact has already taken place” between the Welsh club and Morris. On top of this, he writes that Martin is also being considered for the Swans top job.

Morris’ managerial experience comes via a spell as Chelsea U18s assistant and then full manager between 2014-2018. He then joined as assistant to Frank Lampard at Derby County before following him back to Chelsea, leaving the Blues in January this year.

Martin has been the manager of League One side MK Dons since November 2019. He’s been in charge for 79 games and has earned plaudits for the style of football that they play.

Whilst Swansea have a hassle-free path to Jody Morris, they would need to settle a compensation fee for Martin who is in the last year of his current deal with MK Dons.

Thoughts?

In short, whoever Swansea go for out of Jody Morris or Russell Martin is a risk. Neither has the credentials in management to back them at Championship level.

Morris may have had some experience there bearing in mind his role as Lampard’s assistant at Derby County.

Balanced out against that, Martin has had full, hands-on experience as a manager/head coach through his time with MK Dons.

Whoever Swansea goes for then they had better go for them quickly. Their first game is a week on Saturday away at Blackburn Rovers. You’d like to think that they had someone in place for that game sooner rather than later,