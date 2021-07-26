Nottingham Forest have joined Millwall, Stoke, and several Premier League clubs in the race to sign Hibernian’s Josh Doig, according to The Nottingham Post.

Nottingham Forest have only made one signing so far this summer with Club Molde goalkeeper Ethan Horvath arriving on a permanent deal. But they are yet to make any outfield signings as of yet.

An injury to Tyler Blackett means Forest are in the market to bring in a full-back. Lee Buchanan of rivals Derby County is on their radar, but the Rams will likely knock back a bid from Chris Hughton’s side if their valuation isn’t met.

As well as Buchanan, Forest are looking into the possibility of signing Hibernian left-back Josh Doig. The 19-year-old is attracting attention after his impressive season for Hibs last time out.

The Championship side face competition from the Premier League with Arsenal and Watford linked. Whilst fellow second tier sides Millwall and Stoke have also registered an interest along with League One side Sunderland.

However, Doig admitted he was happy at Hibs and was in no rush to depart. This could prove tricky for any side to pursue a deal and could be detrimental to Nottingham Forest given their lack of options in that position.

They finished in 17th place in the Championship last season, just nine points above the drop zone. Nottingham Forest will be hoping to improve on last year’s disappointment and push on. Their goal will be to achieve a top six finish, but they will need to make more signings to do this.

They allowed 12 players to leave at the end of their contracts and with only one player having joined, they will have work to do between now and their season opener against Coventry City in just under two weeks time.