Sheffield United could have priced Arsenal out of a move for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, with the Premier League side looking into cheaper alternatives, according to The Daily Express.

Sheffield United had slapped a £32 million asking price on the Englishman, although it looks to be exceeding what Arsenal are prepared to pay.

Following their relegation down from the Premier League to the Championship last season, the Blades will be looking to keep hold of their best players as a way of boosting their chances at achieving promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking. One such player is Ramsdale.

The 23-year-old arrived from Bournemouth last summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £18.5 million. Sheffield United now believe the player is better and in turn, is worth more.

Ramsdale was part of the England side that reached the UEFA Euro 2020 final, although he was an unused substitute in the tournament for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.

If he was to sign for Arsenal he would be in direct competition with Bernt Leno, although there are question marks surrounding the German’s future at the Emirates. Therefore Ramsdale could theoretically become first choice if Leno departs.

The report states that Arsenal are looking into other targets as a means of a cheaper alternative. Barcelona and Brazil goalkeeper Neto looks to be a favourable option, with the Gunners having a ‘free run’ to sign him.

Elsewhere, reports are linking Mikel Arteta’s side with a move for Ramsdale’s Championship and England counterpart Sam Johnstone, who currently plies his trade for West Brom.