Luton Town have confirmed goalkeeper Harry Isted has signed a new deal with the club.

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that Luton Town would not be offering Harry Isted a new deal, opening the door for him to move away after four years with the club.

However, two months after it was confirmed the Hatters wouldn’t be offering the ‘keeper a new deal, the player has now penned a new contract with the club.

Luton Town confirmed the fresh agreement with Isted on Monday afternoon.

Isted has signed a new deal at Kenilworth Road, but it isn’t mentioned how long the contract is.

The 24-year-old comes in to bolster Nathan Jones’ ranks, with Croatian shot-stopper Simon Sluga and former Arsenal youngster James Shea currently available to him in between the sticks.

Since joining Luton Town back in 2017, Isted has found much of his game time has come out on loan. He has previously spent time with Chesham United, Oxford City and Wealdstone.

He has made two senior appearances for the Hatters, keeping one clean sheet in the process.

Luton left the door open for Isted to return to the club, but he will likely be second or third choice once again.

The return allows him to keep training and learning from two experienced and seasoned ‘keepers, so it will be interesting to see if he can develop further before looking to carve a first-team career of his own.