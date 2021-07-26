Coventry City full-back Brandon Mason has revealed he has suffered an injury blow ahead of the new campaign.

The 23-year-old confirmed he has suffered an injury on Twitter, but it awaits to be seen how long the Coventry City man will be absent for.

Gutted to be out injured. Working very hard to be back stronger! 🙏🏾 — Brandon Mason (@Beezymason97) July 24, 2021

Mason has been heavily linked with a move away from the Ricoh Arena ahead of the new season.

Portsmouth have been casting an eye over the former Watford prodigy ahead of a potential move. He has been on trial with Danny Cowley’s side amid claims of an imminent loan move to Fratton Park, but the latest development will come as a blow to all parties.

It remains unknown as to how severe Mason’s injury is, but the blow could put his preparations for the new campaign in jeopardy.

The London-born ace has been on the lookout for a move away from the Sky Blues this summer as he searches for more game time.

Last season, Mason managed only one appearance for Coventry, spending almost the entire season on loan with St. Mirren. With the Scottish Premiership side, he featured 12 times across all competitions, providing one assist.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting a fresh update regarding Mason’s situation with the severity of the injury remaining unknown.

It awaits to be seen if the blow will scupper the chances of his move to Portsmouth or if a switch still goes through as hoped.