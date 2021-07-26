The Sun’s Alan Nixon says Mel Morris will be paying Derby County’s wage on time for this month.

Nixon reported earlier in the month (Sun on Sunday, 18/07) that Derby County owner Morris was being forced to pay the club’s wages for this month.

It comes after a year-and-a-half of complete turmoil at Pride Park in which Morris has been desperately trying to sell the club but with no luck.

After fronting the club’s wage bill in April he’s now being forced to do so again this month. But Nixon has offered confirmation that the Rams owner will do exactly that, as failure to do so would result in a three-point penalty for Derby County:

Derby were handed a three-point suspended penalty earlier in the season as a result of one late payment of club wages, meaning that if it happens again then the Rams will be deducted three points from next season’s tally.

Wayne Rooney’s side look set to really struggle in the Championship next season. They’ll go into the new campaign as nailed-on relegation candidates given that Rooney barely has enough names to field a side to face Huddersfield Town in their opening game of the Championship campaign next month.

Times a truly hard for the Rams and we have to wonder how many more times Morris will front the club’s wages and do so on time. They run the risk of activating that three-point penalty and doing so would make it even harder to avoid the drop next season.