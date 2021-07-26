Fulham’s Aboubakar Kamara’s proposed move to Greek outfit Aris Salonica have ‘broken down’, according to The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler.

Kamara, 26, spent the second half of last season on loan with French side Dijon. He managed 10 Ligue 1 appearances and scored one goal after featuring 11 times in the Premier League for Fulham.

Now though, The Athletic reporter Rutzler reports that Kamara’s proposed £4million move to Greek Super League side Aris Salonica have ‘broken down’: