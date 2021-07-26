Swindon Town boss Ben Garner has confirmed the club will be taking “a longer look” at free agent Harry McKirdy.

Following his departure from Port Vale, Harry McKirdy is on the hunt for a new club.

Swindon Town are taking a close look at the former Aston Villa youngster following his departure from Vale Park. McKirdy recently impressed in a pre-season friendly for the Robins, netting twice in a 3-2 win over Swindon Supermarine.

Now, head coach Ben Garner has provided a fresh update on the forward’s situation.

Speaking with the Swindon Advertiser, Garner has confirmed that the club will be taking a closer look at a potential deal for McKirdy.

He went on to add that they are aware of his ability and character, but they want to watch over him further before deciding on whether or not to offer him a deal.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Harry, we’re going to have a longer look at. He did well against Weymouth, he just needs to get his fitness levels up.

“We know what ability he’s got, we know him well historically as a player. We’ve done our due diligence on him in terms of his character, so we just want a little bit of a longer look at him.”

After an impressive performance against Swindon Supermarine, it will be interesting to see if McKirdy can land a deal with Swindon.

He has a good amount of EFL experience and has shown to be a danger for defences, so could be a shrewd acquisition.

Thoughts?

With McKirdy being a free agent, a move for the forward would be low risk.

Swindon are in desperate need of more players, including upfront. The attacker would be a wise signing for Garner, so it awaits to be seen if they can secure a deal.