Portsmouth will not be signing Corey Addai this summer, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth have had the goalkeeper on trial over recent times but won’t be offering him a contract for next season.

Addai, who is 23-years-old, was released by Championship side Barnsley at the end of the last campaign.

He remains a free agent and his search for a new club continues.

Addai only moved to Barnsley last summer but parted company with the Yorkshire club after just 12 months on the books there.

The 6ft 7inc stopper played for the Tykes’ Under-23s side and also spent time on loan in the National League at Chesterfield last term to get some experience under his belt.

He started his career at Arsenal linking up with Coventry as a youngster. He then rose up through the Sky Blues’ ranks but never made a senior appearance, instead spending time away on loan Mickleover Sports and AFC Telford United in non-league.

Coventry released him last summer and he was subsequently snapped up by Barnsley.

Addai is in the same position again this year and won’t be joining Portsmouth now.

Thoughts?

Addai is a decent option for Football League clubs still needing another goalkeeper for next season on a free.

Pompey are still in need of another option in that department and it will be interesting to see who they try and sign now.