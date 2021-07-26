Eric Lichaj is back with his former club Nottingham Forest, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Been training for a week or so … https://t.co/0qOSrwRyJ1 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 26, 2021

The American international is available as a free agent having spent last season playing in Turkey for Fatih Karagümrü.

Nixon says he has been training with his ex-side Forest, whereas whispers on social media suggest he may be back at the City Ground in more of a coaching capacity.

Lichaj, who is 32-years-old, has recently been training with Sunderland but left their camp.

Read: Nottingham Forest to hand deal to Barnsley, Brentford target

Lichaj started his career in England at Aston Villa and went on to play 42 times for the Midlands club. He also spent plenty of time out on loan from Villa Park at Lincoln City, Leyton Orient and Leeds United to gain experience.

Nottingham Forest signed him on a permanent basis in June 2013 and he become a key player for the Reds.

Lichaj spent five years at the City Ground before eventually leaving in 2018 to join Hull.

Read: Nottingham Forest transfer target plays for Under-23s of current club

He then stayed in East Yorkshire for a couple of seasons and was the captain of the Tigers for a while.

Thoughts?

Lichaj was a popular player during his time at Nottingham Forest and the Reds may well be doing him a favour at the moment as he searches for a new club.

He could be looking at getting into coaching and this time might be used for him to get some experience under his belt.