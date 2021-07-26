Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson is attracting interest from League One side Portsmouth, it has emerged.

After the midfielder’s successful stint with Pompey during the 2018/19 campaign, Ben Thompson has been frequently linked with a return to Fratton Park.

Portsmouth were said to be eyeing a deal ahead of the January window and a loan move was rumoured last summer.

Now, ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, it has been reported that the Millwall midfielder is attracting attention from the Fratton Park outfit once again.

As per a report from The News, Portsmouth are “exploring” the possibility of bringing Thompson back this summer.

Millwall could be open to letting the 25-year-old depart as they look to add some more funds to their transfer budget.

The Sidcup-born midfielder has been with Millwall since breaking through their youth ranks, playing 170 times across all competitions since. However, under Gary Rowett, he has struggled to nail down a role in the starting 11.

Last season, Thompson featured 30 times in the Championship, with 14 of those outings coming off the bench.

Thompson’s deal doesn’t expire until next summer, so a fee would be required if they wanted to tempt him away from The Den.

Thoughts?

Danny Cowley is in desperate need of midfield additions. As it stands, only summer signings Ryan Tunnicliffe and Shaun Williams are available as options in the middle of the park.

If Thompson was to return and reignite the form shown in his first stint with the club, Pompey could have a serious player on their hands.

However, it awaits to be seen if a deal can be done and if Millwall would actually let Thompson depart.