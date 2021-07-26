Blackburn Rovers U23s manager Billy Barr is set to leave to join Gary Bowyer’s coaching staff at Salford City.

Reports emerged from Lancashire Telegraph on Monday stating Blackburn Rovers are poised to lose their U23s boss ahead of the new campaign.

League Two side Salford City are poised to bring Billy Barr in ahead of the new campaign as Gary Bowyer looks to add another new face to his coaching staff.

Should a move go through, it will bring an end to Barr’s six-year affiliation with Rovers.

Since joining the club back in 2015, the 52-year-old has been entrusted with bringing Blackburn’s next generation of young talents through the ranks and into the first-team.

Now, he is set to take up a role as former Rovers boss Bowyer’s assistant manager at the Peninsula Stadium.

The Championship side will now be looking to make a fresh appointment before the new season begins. It is said Rovers could look to offer the job to someone already working with the club, with U18s boss Mike Sheron and head of academy coaching Tony Carss mentioned.

Barr’s proposed move to Salford City provides him the opportunity to work in senior football for the first time since 2014.

He has experience of working as an assistant manager, spending time in the role while with Carlisle United, Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Wrexham.

Bowyer will be hoping Barr can bring his coaching expertise to League Two as the Ammies look to win a long-awaited promotion to League One.