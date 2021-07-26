Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri is attracting attention from three Turkish clubs and French side Lille this summer, according to Inside Futbol.

Fulham allowed the £25 million record signing to go out on loan last season. He joined Bordeaux on a short-term deal and is likely to depart again this summer.

He is certainly seen as surplus to requirements at Craven Cottage. Seri is likely to be even further down the pecking order with the imminent arrival of Swansea City captain Matt Grimes. He is set to have his medical as early as next week ahead of a permanent move.

Three clubs in Turkey are interested in taking on the 30-time Ivory Coast international. His former loan club Galatasaray are one of those, with Trabzonspor and Super Lig new boys Adana Demirspor also keen.

Since signing for Fulham back in 2018 after their promotion to the Premier League, Seri has played just 32 times for the Cottagers, all of which came in the top flight. Following their relegation at the end of the 2018/19 campaign he joined Galatasaray, and then onto Bordeaux a year later.

The report states that Seri is not in the plans of manager Marco Silva. Therefore they will be hoping to cash in on the player if possible. However, another loan deal may be on the cards instead.

As well as Galtasaray, Trabzonpor and Adana Demirspor, French Ligue 1 side Lille are also keen. They are looking to replace Boubakary Soumare who left to join Leicester City earlier in the window.