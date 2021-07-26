Kyle Edwards will not be joining Reading after spending time on trial with the club, it has been confirmed.

Following his departure from West Brom, Kyle Edwards has been on the hunt for a new club.

Now a free agent, Edwards is free to hunt for a new home on a free transfer and Reading recently moved to bring him in on trial. Fellow Championship side Bournemouth and Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic are also said to have shown an interest in the 23-year-old.

However, a fresh update has emerged on his situation, confirming that the Dudley-born ace will not be joining Reading.

Speaking on Twitter regarding his situation, Edwards confirmed that he will not be joining the Royals ahead of the new season.

The attacking midfielder thanked the club for their help and wished them the best for the upcoming campaign.

Just wanted to say a quick thank you to @ReadingFC for the pre season experience. Unfortunately couldn’t get pen to paper due the current situation. A great club with great people wish them all the best for the season 👊🏾 — edwardo (@therealedwardo) July 25, 2021

With his time with Reading now coming to an end, it will be interesting to see how Edwards’s situation pans out as he hunts for a new club.

It remains unknown as to whether or not Bournemouth and Celtic are still interested in the player, so it awaits to be seen if they look to come in with an offer after his Reading trial ended.

Thoughts?

Available on a free transfer, Edwards would be a low-risk signing for any Championship side.

While he has previously struggled to stand out in the division, he has experience of playing at the level and has time on his side in terms of development.