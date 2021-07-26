Swansea City are a club facing a 12-day window before they open their 2020/21 Championship campaign with a trip to face Blackburn Rovers.

Swansea City are also a club that currently has no permanent head coach after Steve Cooper walked away from the Welsh side.

Names have been mentioned and one who looked locked on to take the vacant Liberty Stadium hotseat was QPR assistant, John Eustace.

Eustace was the early front-runner for the job and looked to be heading towards being confirmed. However, as per a Wales Online article by Tom Coleman, he backed away from the race.

Coleman, calling this decision “a dramatic U-turn” did go on to add some clarifying details as to why Eustace didn’t accept the Swans job.

He said that the reason that QPR assistant Eustace turned down the Swansea job was “due to personal reasons.” Coleman went on to stress that his decision “was not a footballing or financial one.”

The upshot of this decision is that Swansea still have to find a new man to take over from the departed Steve Cooper. They only have a small window of time to get this done.

Thoughts?

Life is always going to come above ambition and John Eustace is right to place personal reasons over any move in football.

His decision to stay at QPR is the best for him and that is all that matters.

It means that Swansea are still in the hunt for a new head coach and have little time to get one in place before their trip north to Ewood Park.