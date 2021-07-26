Preston North End will allow midfielder Tom Bayliss to leave on loan, it has been reported.

Ahead of the new campaign, Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy is looking to freshen up his ranks.

So far, the Lilywhites have brought in three players, bringing in Matthew Olosunde, Izzy Brown and Liam Lindsay.

While the aforementioned trio have entered, six players have headed for the exit door at Deepdale. Now, it has been claimed another player could depart, with midfielder Tom Bayliss being lined up for a loan move.

As per a report from Football Insider, Preston are willing to let the 22-year-old midfielder leave on a temporary basis this summer.

Since joining from Coventry City, Bayliss has struggled to make an impact at Deepdale, so McAvoy is hoping he can head out on loan to kick his Preston career back into action.

The report states a number of Championship and League One sides are showing an interest in his signature. With no shortage of interest, it will be interesting to see where Bayliss ends up should he move out on loan before the start of the season.

Thoughts?

Having struggled to nail down a spot in the side since joining in 2019, a loan move away could be wise for Bayliss.

He played only 15 times last season, taking him to 20 appearances for the club in two years.

The central midfielder showed real promise while breaking into Coventry’s senior side and a loan move away could provide him the perfect chance to kick his career back into action.