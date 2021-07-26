QPR boss Mark Warburton has said midfielder Luke Amos is progressing well in his bid to return to action.

Last October, Rs midfielder Amos was dealt a cruel injury blow after suffering ACL damage in a 0-0 draw with AFC Bournemouth.

It is the second ACL injury suffered in his career despite being only 24, but the former Spurs youngster has been working hard towards a return to action ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, manager Mark Warburton has provided an encouraging update regarding Amos’ recovery.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton has said that the midfielder is “getting there”.

The Rangers boss went on to add that the London-born ace is still in non-contact training, but there isn’t a more “dedicated professional” than Amos.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s getting there.

“It’s still non-contact, but he’s in drills with the players which is great to see. You will not see a more dedicated professional than Luke, who has suffered the frustration of two ACLs and has responded so well.

“He’s still a few weeks away but he’s working very, very hard.”

With Amos battling to make a return in the early stages of the new season, it will be interesting to see if he can make his way into Warburton’s starting 11 upon his return to action.

He will be competing with the likes of Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Andre Dozzell, Sam Field and Charlie Owens for a starting role in Warburton’s side.

Thoughts?

Injuries don’t come much worse than ACL damage in football, leaving players on the sidelines for up to a year on some occasions.

Amos has suffered two in his career now, so the fact he’s fighting to get fit for the early stages of the campaign is a testament to his determination.

QPR’s midfield ranks are looking strong this season, so he’ll have a battle to get into the starting 1