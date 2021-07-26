Charlton Athletic have released their third kit ahead of the new season.

Charlton Athletic will be sporting a sharp black jersey with a hint of gold (see tweet below).

⚫ The Addicks will sport a black and gold third shirt this season with the special inclusion of a simplified version of Charlton’s iconic sword emblem, stitched in gold on the chest.https://t.co/7ETDleKfJ6 🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGcQDw pic.twitter.com/O1EhtWUAf4 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 26, 2021

The new shirt commemorates 100 years since the Addicks’ election into the Football League.

They have left it quite late to release their Hummel tops with the new campaign only two weeks away now.

Charlton are still yet to put out their home and away shirts but have treated their fans with the third kit this morning.

Nigel Adkins’ side start the new season at home to Sheffield Wednesday and will be hoping for a few more signings to come through the door before then.

They have so far managed to bring in the likes of Craig MacGillivray, Akin Famewo, Jayden Stockley, George Dobson and Sean Clare but more are expected to be on the way soon.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to their new black third kit-

Loving that — Pete Finch (@peterfinch46) July 26, 2021

That is stunning. — CAFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cafc___) July 26, 2021

Wow! That is magnificent — Rich (@Real_ScottyLou) July 26, 2021

Oh yes I like this one. You can have my money!! Wouldn't have minded this being our away kit! — Ben B 💙 (@CafcBen2021) July 26, 2021

This is nice! Should be our away kit! — dan (@_DanSheed) July 26, 2021

The sponsor looks cracking on this shirt. Love the badge too 👍🏻 — Kevin turner (@Buzzo1947) July 26, 2021

What an absolute belter of a shirt 😍 @hummel1923 smashing it out the ball park once again 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #cafc https://t.co/ZgwdjUx04N — Kevin turner (@Buzzo1947) July 26, 2021