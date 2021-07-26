Charlton Athletic have released their third kit ahead of the new season. 

Charlton Athletic will be sporting a sharp black jersey with a hint of gold (see tweet below).

The new shirt commemorates 100 years since the Addicks’ election into the Football League.

They have left it quite late to release their Hummel tops with the new campaign only two weeks away now.

Charlton are still yet to put out their home and away shirts but have treated their fans with the third kit this morning.

Nigel Adkins’ side start the new season at home to Sheffield Wednesday and will be hoping for a few more signings to come through the door before then.

They have so far managed to bring in the likes of Craig MacGillivray, Akin Famewo, Jayden Stockley, George Dobson and Sean Clare but more are expected to be on the way soon.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to their new black third kit-