Swansea City have been a solid Championship side in their last two campaigns under Steve Cooper. They reached the play-offs in both seasons that he was in charge of.

Swansea City are now a club in flux. Cooper has gone and the Swans are less than two weeks away from their 2021/22 Championship start.

Cooper hasn’t been replaced and with less than a fortnight to go before the new season starts, they could do with a permanent face at the helm.

John Eustace has turned down the opportunity to coach the Welsh side and big names such as Chris Wilder remain without a position.

One name that was linked to the vacant Swans position was John Terry per a report from Football League World. That link was dismissed by Wales Online reporter Tom Coleman:

Understand reports linking John Terry to Swansea City are wide of the mark. John Eustace remains the frontrunner. #Swans — Tom Coleman (@tomEcoleman) July 22, 2021

As mentioned, Eustace dropped out of the running for the Swans job due to what are personal reasons. What muddies these waters somewhat is news that John Terry has now left Aston Villa.

Whilst there is no degree of confirmation linking Terry to the vacancy at the Liberty Stadium, that hasn’t stopped some observers on Twitter from voicing their opinion.

John Terry to Swansea incoming? — jamie (@dingjme) July 26, 2021

John Terry has left Villa, good appointment for Swansea if he joins them. — Dan Harvey (@dharvey4) July 26, 2021

John Terry just announced he's leaving Aston Villa…maybe next Swansea manager? — Adrian Kaill (@kaill_adrian) July 26, 2021

However, it is all conjecture…what ifs…maybes. There is nothing out there actually leading to any kind of interest by Swansea with John Terry. Likewise, there is no indication to suggest that Terry left Villa to head to South Wales.

That hasn’t stopped some in the media from stirring the pot though, dropping a few baited hints in there:

I'm told there's nothing to suggest John Terry is imminently joining Swansea. Despite….. leaving Aston Villa this morning. Despite….. betting being suspended with some bookmakers. @talkSPORT https://t.co/vvqia4n1N2 — Jason Bourne 🗣🎙📻 (@JasonBourne1986) July 26, 2021

However, as it stands it is worth a final mention that John Terry is currently jobless, without a position. He is looking to move into management after serving his apprenticeship at Aston Villa under Dean Smith. That’s as far as it goes.

Thoughts?

As soon as John Terry announced he was leaving Villa Park, it was almost certain that the Swansea talk would pipe up.

He’s done well in his time under Dean Smith and picked up plaudits for the work that he has done on Villa’s defence.

The bottom line is that there are no credible links that will send him into the Principality and signing up for the vacant hot seat at the Liberty Stadium.