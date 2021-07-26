Cheltenham Town will not be signing left-back Vincent Harper after his Bristol City release, manager Michael Duff has confirmed.

Bristol City opted against renewing Vincent Harper’s contract at the end of last season. The decision has opened the door for him to hunt for a new club and over the past few weeks, he has been spending time with League One new boys Cheltenham Town.

Michael Duff is in the market for another left-back before embarking on third-tier football.

However, it has now been confirmed that Harper will not be the man coming in to provide cover and competition for Chris Hussey.

Speaking to Gloucestershire Live, Duff confirmed that the 20-year-old will not be joining the Robins this summer.

The Cheltenham boss had praise for the recent Bristol City departee, insisting that he should be playing in the Football League.

Here’s what he had to say on the decision:

“He’s done all right, Vince. You can see his obvious attributes and he has his detriments. But, they all have because, with respect, we are League One players.

“He has done himself no harm and he should definitely be in the Football League, I know that for a fact.”

With Harper now set to continue his hunt for a new club elsewhere, it will be interesting to see who looks to take a chance on the youngster next.

The young full-back never made a first-team appearance for Bristol City but has picked up senior experience elsewhere. Harper previously spent time on loan with non-league sides Gloucester City, Weston-Super-Mare and Bath City.

Thoughts?

As a promising young full-back, Harper should be able to land a deal somewhere before the campaign kicks off.

It awaits to be seen where and at what level, but as he is available on a free transfer, a move for Harper is low cost and could be high reward.