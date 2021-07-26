Ipswich Town are ‘closing in’ on the signing of Rangers’ George Edmundson, reports East Anglian Daily Times.

Edmundson, 23, has been linked with a hist of clubs this summer. The Rangers man has attracted Ipswich Town recently and EADT claim that they’ve agreed a six-figure fee for his signing, with the likes of Charlton, Sunderland and Portsmouth all set to miss out after being linked over the weekend.

But it looks like Ipswich are closing in on yet another summer signing – Cook has already completed eight signings so far this summer, with Edmundson on the verge of joining and with Barnsley’s Conor Chaplin also being strongly linked this morning.

Edmundson featured 10 times in the Championship for Derby County last season, scoring once after he joined midway through the campaign.

His side eventually finished a point and a place above the Championship relegation zone but now Edmundson is nearing in on an exciting move to Ipswich Town as they continue on their rebuild under Cook.

As for the likes of Sunderland, Portsmouth and Charlton, missing out on Edmundson to League One rivals in Ipswich Town will come as a bitter blow and it’s certainly a signing that could set the Tractor Boys apart next time round.

Thoughts?

Ipswich have really impressed in the summer so far. They’ve recruited well all over the pitch and Edmundson is one of their marquee signings – expect them to be challenging right at the top next season.