Ipswich Town are ‘closing in on a move’ for Barnsley striker Conor Chaplin, reports TWTD.

Chaplin, 24, played for Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook at Portsmouth.

The Englishman has been with Barnsley for the past two seasons but struggled last time round, scoring just four goals and grabbing three assists in 34 Championship outings for the Tykes.

Now though, TWTD reports that the Tractor Boys are closing in on a move for the striker who has two years left on his current Barnsley deal.

Ipswich have had a really productive transfer window so far this summer as they gear up for what looks to be a promotion charge in the upcoming 2021/22 League One season following their 9th-place finish last time round.

The 2019/20 season was where Chaplin really prevailed – following a loan spell with Coventry City during the 2018/29 campaign, he moved to Oakwell permanently and would prove a prolific name in his first campaign there scoring 11 goals and grabbing four assists in 44 Championship outings.

But under Valerien Ismael, Chaplin would sink down the pecking order somewhat. Cauley Woodrow was Ismael’s main man last season, with Daryl Dike’s last arrival subjecting Chaplin even further down the attacking ranks.

Thoughts?

A move to Ipswich would be a really exciting opportunity for Chaplin. The report from TWTD suggests that Ipswich are in talks over a permanent switch and it’d be surprising if Barnsley are willing to let him leave on a permanent deal.

How much it’ll cost remains the question here but if Cook can reunite with Chaplin, he could get the best out of him once again.