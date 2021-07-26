Nottingham Forest were underwhelming in last season’s Sky Bet Championship. The Reds struggled to a 17th place finish.

Nottingham Forest fans had to put up with inconsistency that left their side just nine points clear of the drop zone at the season’s end.

It wasn’t all dark clouds though, there were some silver linings. One of these was Joe Worrall and the consistent displays he showed.

24-year-old Worrall has progressed through the age groups at his hometown club. Such has been his progress that he’s gone on to make 137 appearances for Forest.

Such exposure has seen clubs beginning to circle and take note of his development. Newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford were one of those sides.

However, a transfer to the Bees failed to materialise and Brentford instead plumped for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. Local source Nottinghamshire Live saw this as a positive for Forest keeping hold of their highly-rated defender.

In conversation with a Nottingham Forest fan earlier today, Sun reporter Alan Nixon gave his opinion on the stalled transfer dealings between Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

When asked the question by this fan on Twitter, Nixon quote retweeted the following:

Clubs were talking … fee was higher than Brentford wanted … then Celtic dropped Ajer fee to a level Brentford were happy to pay. A lot of these kind of situations in market this window. https://t.co/cVATnlDbUj — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 26, 2021

Here Nixon tips a wink that Forest and Brentford were involved in conversations regarding Joe Worrall. However, Sun man Nixon also seems to nail down the obstacle that likely stopped a deal in its tracks – money.

Nixon says that the “fee was higher than Brentford wanted” and that Celtic’s valuation of Ajer was more in the London club’s ballpark.

Thoughts?

There is little doubt that Joe Worrall is one of the standout players in Nottingham Forest’s squad. That much could be seen from last season’s performances.

To all intents and purposes, Nottingham Forest’s valuation recognises this importance to the team. However, it is a valuation that Brentford took a pass on.

Today’s market, which has had the rug pulled out from under it by the Covid pandemic, is one where buying clubs are having to be more careful.

Nottingham Forest might still have Worrall when their season starts a week on Saturday but there is a lot of the transfer window left after that opening game.